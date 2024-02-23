The most successful club in League Cup history Liverpool are eyeing a 10th trophy when they tackle Chelsea in a Wembley Whopper this Sunday at 5pm. Coach Jurgen Klopp’s nine-time winners last won the trophy in 2022 and beat Leicester 3-1 in the third round, Bournemouth 2-1 in the next round, West Ham 5-1 in the quarterfinal and Fulham 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinal.

Chelsea mentor Mauricio Pochettino’s manne, meanwhile, klapped Brighton 1-0, Blackburn 2-0, Newcastle on penalties and Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate in the semis. Fired up: No.1 Dorde Petrovic. Picture: Chelsea FC Facebook The two sides head into Sunday’s clash having met in the final twice before, with Liverpool beating Chelsea on penalties in the 2022 decider. The other final went the other way, when the Blues beat the Reds 3-2 in 2005 for one of their five titles to date.

After losing the 2022 final on penalties, Blues shotstopper Dorde Petrovic can’t wait for his possible moment in the sun on Sunday. 🧤 We chat to both Kevin Hitchcock and Djordje Petrovic ahead of Sunday's Wembley showdown. 📰 #CFC | #CarabaoCupFinal — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 22, 2024 Petrovic says: “I’ve not been to Wembley before so I will try to absorb the atmosphere, take it in, and enjoy the moment. Of course, though, you want to win at Wembley as it is known across the world… “Against Liverpool, it’s going to be blue against red and I can’t imagine yet what it will be like…” Klopp’s span, meanwhile, beat Luton Town in the league on Wednesday minus a vrag injured key players including Alisson and Mo Salah.