The Blues face Aston Villa at Villa Park tonight at 10pm in a FA Cup fourth-round replay and enter the match on the back of two four-goal losses in the Premier League.Down in 11th place in the league​, the Blues are in the League Cup final and need a good FA Cup run if they want to save Pochettino’s job.

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino says he trusts his players to get him out of the current gemors they are in.

The Argentine, though, is confident of getting the job done against Villa, who are flying high in fourth position in the Prem.

He says: “In this type of moment, we are living in a situation that is not nice, we can learn. It is a good opportunity to learn.

“I told the players [yesterday] in the meeting that I trust them more than ever. We really trust the players we have. We are going to face this moment and knowing we can move back and win games.”