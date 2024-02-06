Hello my good football people, trust you’re doing better than me! Man, I think we all knew that Chelsea would get beaten at Liverpool last week, but that was f*****g horrendous.

There wasn’t a single point, barring about a minute following Christopher Nkunku’s against-the-run-of-play goal that it felt like the Blues were in it. Disgraceful… embarrassing. If Darwin Nunez was a decent striker he would have hit at least a hat-trick if not more. That could have been five, six or seven-nil. Mind you, it also felt like on the night, despite sh** opposition, Liverpool would have beaten anyone.

That being said, I’m 100 percent convinced that Man City are still winning the league this year. I predict the Reds will win one or maximum two trophies and Jurgen Klopp will go out with his head high, but not in the clouds. Talking about that, a good mate of mine here in Cape Town (Ruben), sent me a brochure the other day from a sports tour company (also based in CT) offering tickets and three nights’ accommodation for the final game of the season at Anfield v Wolves. You won’t believe how much they’re charging? A full 92 f*****g grand, and that’s without flights, visa, transport, food, spending money etc!

I say it’s crazy, but then again, it’ll be an historic day… The last time Klopp runs his team out and possibly as champions of England. I asked myself if I’d do that? RIDICULOUS: Mourinho to Blues Considering everything else, that’s R130k trip for three days. I mean, I’ve done similar myself on quite a few occasions, Chelsea in Europe, in the Premier League, Champions League in Moscow, but never on an R80 000 match ticket!

But hey, if I was wealthy… anyway, big respect to him, in decades to come it’ll be priceless (from a Liverpool fans perspective) to have been there, experiencing the big German crying as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ will be sung by 57 000 fans directly to him. Emotional sh**! Sticking with the Scousers and even though I’d put my money on a draw, the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates was a good one for me. You know these guys, the quadruple banter is so stupid and a BIG defeat like that will hopefully bring them back to reality. They were clinical against Chelsea, but the Blues are sh**. Arsenal were good on Sunday, took the game to Liverpool. I didn’t feel it was as one-sided as widely reported, however, what it does mean of course is that Arsenal are only two points behind rather than eight (if they had lost).

Most people here still don’t get my sentiment regarding City winning the league? It’s really simple… they’re expected to win it, nobody (barring United fans) REALLY cares. My team don’t stand a chance, so it’s all about Arsenal or Liverpool not winning it, because they are traditional top four rivals and are hated (just as Chelsea are). GOOD ONE: Liverpool lost 3-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates Sunday’s result was good for that and unless some made Brentford muti stopped City winning last night, Arsenal go third with City second (and a game in hand). Suddenly the “five points clear” Premier League dream looks distinctly shaky!

It was a bumper weekend with 40-plus goals… some mad results, most notably Newcastle’s 4-4 draw against Luton at St James…Well done to the Hatters, they really ain’t that bad a side, had a few unlucky results and should be a few places higher. I’ve got a soft spot for em’ as the Cape Town-born Stein brothers who I went to school with have history with the club from both a playing and managing perspective. Apart from Liverpool, Chelsea were the biggest losers, not by amount of goals, but just the mockery of letting four in at the Bridge against Wolves. I say it nearly every week… it’s like boys against men.

Inevitably all the talk is about a change of coach (again) with the ridiculous rumour that Jose Mourinho may make a third return! The bookies have actually got him as second favourite. Personally, despite many questions regarding player selection and tactics, I still feel Mauricio Pochettino needs time. Barring the Gunners, the big winners had to be Man Utd! Wow, been a long time since I thought that. Comfortably despatching a weakening West Ham United.