Coach Mauricio Pochettino is feeling the heat after Sunday’s heavy home loss to Wolves, with the Argentine saying his players aren’t living up to the history of the club. The Blues were thrashed by Liverpool 4-1 last Wednesday and their week to forget finished with an even more embarrassing 4-2 defeat to Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea dropped to 11th in the table and Pochettino says his manne lack confidence and performances simply aren’t good enough. Ex-Blues boss: Jose Mourinho. Picture: Adam Davy He adds: “We feel the pressure and the stress to win, to play well to perform. We didn’t have time to feel confident. “I think we are all not good enough. At the moment this is the reality. Myself, also. What we are showing is we are not good enough.”