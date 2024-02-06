Coach Mauricio Pochettino is feeling the heat after Sunday’s heavy home loss to Wolves, with the Argentine saying his players aren’t living up to the history of the club.
The Blues were thrashed by Liverpool 4-1 last Wednesday and their week to forget finished with an even more embarrassing 4-2 defeat to Wolves at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea dropped to 11th in the table and Pochettino says his manne lack confidence and performances simply aren’t good enough.
He adds: “We feel the pressure and the stress to win, to play well to perform. We didn’t have time to feel confident.
“I think we are all not good enough. At the moment this is the reality. Myself, also. What we are showing is we are not good enough.”
With some fans singing the name of former Blues coach Jose Mourinho, who is a free agent after being let go by Roma, Pochettino adds: “At the moment, we are not matching the history of the club... that is true. We need to accept and be critical. We will not give up.”