That’s the brutal assessment from star man Christopher Nkunku, who scored the only goal for the Blues in their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Chelsea must up their game in every single department if they want to compete with the big boys in the Premier League again.

With 11th-placed Wolves heading to Stamford Bridge looking to overtake the 10th-placed Blues on Sunday at 4pm, Frenchman Nkunku says: “I think we need to work more and come back stronger for our game on Sunday.

‘We need to work on everything. We need to put more into every moment of the game.'



Christo's post-match assessment. 👇 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 1, 2024

“I think we need to work on everything. We need to put more in every moment of the game. We need to push hard with our intensity.

“I think even in our character, we need to do more on the pitch to win the game. We know the stadium is difficult to play in, but we can do a lot more.”