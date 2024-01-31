Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is hunting for a 200th Reds win when they host Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League tonight at 10.15pm. The outgoing German could become the fastest to 200 league wins in Liverpool history.

In charge of his 318th league match, Klopp will shatter Bob Paisley’s record set in 355 matches, with the other 200-club members being Bill Shankly (378 games) and Tom Watson (434). Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s manne, though, won’t make it easy for Klopp to reach the milestone. In fact, the last seven matches between the two teams have ended in draws – the longest consecutive draws in the English top-flight in history.

It will also be a big day for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will play his 300th match for the log leaders in English football. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Monday January 1, 2024. To make it a celebration at Anfield, Klopp knows they will have to be at their best. He says of Chelsea: “They are a really good football team, you can’t see it in the table now, but the last few weeks they’ve taken big steps in the table. I expect them to make big steps, but want them to start after our game.”

Of the draws between the two teams, Pochettino says: “For us, we want to win. “I want to win.” The Argentine adds of Klopp’s revelation that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season: “It will be a special game for him. Until the end, it’s going to be special, always.