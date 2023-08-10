Chelsea suffered a helse blow ahead of the new Premier League season with the news that new signing Christopher Nkunku will be sidelined for an “extended period” with a knee injury. The 25-year-old French forward went down clutching his leg after a challenge in the ninth minute of their 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly in Chicago last week.

Nkunku, who was signed for close to £60m, came off midway through the first half in discomfort. Chelsea confirm Christopher Nkunku has undergone surgery to his knee injury sustained in Chicago. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔵 #CFC



New signing could be out for up to 16 weeks. pic.twitter.com/fbI36rppl1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023 And ahead of their mouthwatering season-opener against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Chelsea announced in a statement: “Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period. “The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department.”

Our @premierleague campaign begins at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 👊![CDATA[]]>🔴#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/Velx10vPvs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2023 The injury is a blow to Chelsea’s plans of returning to the top four this season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after the London club finished 12th in the 2022-23 campaign. Nkunku scored 23 times for RB Leipzig across all competitions last season. The Blues, who also signed Nicolas Jackson to help bang in goals this season, are apparently now skarreling to add more firepower.