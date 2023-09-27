Dinge are getting worse for coach Mauricio Pochettino after his first-team coach Bruno Saltor was sacked in a reported “technical team reshuffle” on Monday night.

Brighton are out to hit Chelsea with another dose of the blues when they go to Stamford Bridge for Wednesday’s 8.45pm League Cup third-round clash.

The Blues are on a three-match losing streak and have failed to score in that run, compared to their visitors who have scored 22 goals in their seven games in all competitions this season.

And defender Adam Webster reckons the sky’s the limit for his Seagulls.

He says: “Obviously we want to go as far as we can in every competition so it’s another chance for us to show what we’re about.