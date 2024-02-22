The 20-year-old Blues defender an Academy graduate - says it will be a dream come true to play at the famous stadium for the first time in his career.

Levi Colwill can’t wait to step onto Wembley Stadium on Sunday for Chelsea’s League Cup final against Liverpool.

With Chelsea down in 10th place in the Premier League, lifting the League Cup on Sunday will lift the gloom in and around the team.

And Colwill tells the club’s website: “It [the final] means a lot,’ he says. ‘Obviously, coming through the Academy, you’re taught that this is a club for winners. It’s part of our philosophy.

“So we’ve got to go there and do everything to win. That is what I expect from myself, that is what is expected when you’re at Chelsea.”