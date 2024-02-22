Levi Colwill can’t wait to step onto Wembley Stadium on Sunday for Chelsea’s League Cup final against Liverpool.
The 20-year-old Blues defender an Academy graduate - says it will be a dream come true to play at the famous stadium for the first time in his career.
A trip to Wembley comes next. ✊#CFC | #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/qN5wRoUHAF— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 20, 2024
With Chelsea down in 10th place in the Premier League, lifting the League Cup on Sunday will lift the gloom in and around the team.
And Colwill tells the club’s website: “It [the final] means a lot,’ he says. ‘Obviously, coming through the Academy, you’re taught that this is a club for winners. It’s part of our philosophy.
“So we’ve got to go there and do everything to win. That is what I expect from myself, that is what is expected when you’re at Chelsea.”
⏮️ A Chelsea #CarabaoCup classic. 🤌#CFC | #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/xnXjjkSYzK— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 21, 2024
He adds of playing at Wembley: “It doesn’t quite feel real to now be in the position of preparing for a final with Chelsea. It’s a blessing and everyone understands what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to go there, stick together and perform.”
Voice Sports Team