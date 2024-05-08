Tears of joy flowed in the Wynberg Regional Court when the man accused of viciously murdering Hanover Park teen, Jehaan Petersen, was found guilty. Nearly two years after her bludgeoned body was found on a veldjie, the family of the slain 17-year-old meisie say they are now calling on the Magistrate to hand down no less than a life sentence to George ‘Georgie’ Titus.

Jehaan, 17, was found dumped on a veldjie in September 2022 just days after she had been reported missing. At the time, her family revealed that Titus had become obsessed with her and she feared for her life. Brutally beaten: Jehaan Petersen. Picture: Leon knipe Titus fled Hanover Park but was busted by an angry mob in Kalksteenfontein who caught him hiding in their community.

It was revealed that a family friend of Jehaan’s aunt, Tasneem Losper, had recognised a picture of the grieving aunty in the Daily Voice and hatched a plan to catch Titus. Videos which later circulated on social media showed angry mense surrounding Titus and attacking him before handing him over to police. The case was investigated by Lieutenant-Colonel Gavin Sias of Philippi Police Station and the matter was heard in the Wynberg Regional Court, where officers brought a State witness who was present during the murder.

Titus was subsequently found guilty last week and the case postponed to 14 June for sentencing proceedings to commence. Relieved: Aunt Tasneem Losper. Picture: Mahira Duval Aunt Tasneem says of the verdict: “We all just burst out crying in court. “We are so happy with the judgement after sitting at court and listening to the brutal testimony of the State witness who told the court how he picked up a brick and threw it on her and then picked it up and did it again.

“We have been through a terrible time as a family and we miss Jehaan everyday.” Losper says the arrest of Titus would not have been possible without the help of Kalksteenfontein residents. She adds: “The community of Kalksteenfontein helped catch him and if they did not stand up, he may never have been caught.