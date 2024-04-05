Tears flowed in Hanover Park on Thursday as the family of slain teen Jehaan Petersen prepared to face her alleged killer in Wynberg Regional Court on her 19th birthday. Nearly two years after her bludgeoned body was found on a veldjie her family had hoped for a judgement in the ongoing murder trial but was left disappointed when the matter was postponed.

Jehaan, 17, was found dumped on a veldjie in September 2022 just days after she had been reported missing. Fam: Rashied and Tasneem. Picture: Leon Knipe/ supplied At the time her family revealed that George ‘Georgie’ Titus had become obsessed with her and she feared for her life. He was busted several days after the murder by angry residents in Kalksteenfontein who caught him hiding in their community. They moered him and police were called to the scene.

The trial commenced at Wynberg Regional Court last year where Titus pleaded not guilty to murdering Jehaan. On Thursday the family anticipated the final arguments and a judgement but were left disappointed when they were informed that the interpreter needed time to translate the arguments for Titus and the matter was postponed to 16 April. Dead: Jehaan Petersen. Picture: Leon Knipe/ supplied Outside court aunt, Tasneem explained it was a hartseer day as they woke up in tears knowing Jehaan would have celebrated her 19th birthday on Thursday.