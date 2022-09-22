Kwaad Hanover Park residents have threatened to kill the man accused of murdering 17-year-old Jehaan Petersen if he is ever released on bail. A moerse crowd gathered at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday for the much-anticipated appearance of George “Georgie” Titus, who is accused of bludgeoning the young meisie to death before dumping her body on a veldjie.

After spending a week in hospital recovering, Georgie stood calm in the dock with visible head injuries after he was allegedly moered by Kalksteenfontein residents during his arrest just days after Jehaan’s body was found. MURDERED: Jehaan Petersen During court proceedings, the prosecutor revealed that the State would be opposing his release. She shocked the court when she explained that according to an eye witness, Georgie took Jehaan to the veldjie and after hitting her over the head with a brick. he lifted a concrete slab and hit her again.

The case was postponed to October 3 for Georgie to be assigned a legal aid lawyer for his bail hearing. Outside court, mense were out for blood, saying they wanted justice. A large crowd gathered at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Picture supplied Shameegah Carelse, 29, says: “We are here for justice for Jehaan Petersen. This what he did to her was uncalled for nobody deserved to die like this. “We as a community we are here to support her, her family and her friends because enough is enough.