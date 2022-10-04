More than 500 Hanover Park residents have signed a petition calling on the Athlone Magistrate’s Court to deny the bail application of the man accused of killing Jehaan Petersen. Kwaad residents gathered again at court on Monday for the second appearance of George “Georgie” Titus, who is accused of bludgeoning the young meisie to death and dumping her body on a veldjie.

The shocking discovery was made on September 11 when a resident found the body of the 17-year-old Jehaan just days after she had been reported missing. At the time, her family revealed that she had started using drugs and while her family sought help for her, she was lured by members of the Americans gang who gave her tik. Days before she died, she told her family Georgie had become obsessed with her and she feared for her life.

PETITION AGAINST: George ‘Georgie’ Titus He was busted several days after the murder, by residents in Kalksteenfontein. They caught him hiding in their community, and then moered him before police were called. After spending a week in hospital recovering, Georgie on Monday stood calm in the dock with visible head injuries.