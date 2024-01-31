HELLO my good football people, trust all’s good with you, well, unless of course you’re a Liverpool fan and the news that Jurgen Klopp is leaving has given you an inverted winky? I was shocked! Just out of the blue like that; one day we’re all discussing the possibility of a multi-trophy season, next thing the gaffer announces his retirement (from the club) at the end of this campaign!

All banter aside, as a football person, whoever you support, you have to give the big German huge respect. He’s transformed Liverpool, turned them into a great side (that plays great-to-watch football) and in the process won a bunch of trophies (seven). Yeah, he’s become a bit b!tchy in recent times, but usually a big grinning personality… very much part and parcel of the modern-day English game. When asked why he’s always smiling, Klopp said: “Even after we lose a match, sometimes I’m still smiling.

“It’s because when my son was born I realised football is not life or death… we’re not saving lives, football is not something that should spread misery and hatred.” Looking at some of his achievements, I came across a few stats that speak to the brilliant job he’s done at Anfield. He has the highest win rate of any manager in Liverpool’s history. Across all competitions, he boasts a win percentage of 60.73 percent.

Since his arrival in October 2015, he’s collected a massive 671 points in the Premier League… only Manchester City have taken more points in that same timeframe (716). The 56-year-old is the only Liverpool manager to have won each of the top flight, European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup, while the Reds averaged 85 points per season since his first full year in charge. In the seven seasons prior they averaged 63 points.

Following the revelation, I watched the full interview on the Liverpool website, where he dispelled some of the rumours for his decision, firstly emphasizing that he’s not ill. He went on to say: “No club no country for the next year, no other English club ever, even if I have nothing to eat.” He was obviously emotional, but held it down and remained pretty rational about the whole thing, attributing “fatigue” as the culprit for him quitting. On the one hand it seems like an excuse; on the other, given his commitment and style of management, possible?

Whatever the truth is, he’d alerted club chiefs in November. Quite amazing in this day and age, especially given the size of the organisation that there wasn’t a leak! I guess the rest of us are really pleased he’s on his way out? Pep Guardiola certainly is, saying: “I will sleep better, the best rival I ever had in my life.” He will of course be missed for the exciting football he produced, but the worry for Liverpool fans is the possibility that his departure will destabilise and create anxiety.

Will his loyal players now fight even harder to get to that quadruple and give him a huge sending off? Or will the news break some of that galvanised spirit? The Reds play Chelsea Wednesday night (and in the Carabao Cup final), I certainly hope it’s the latter! They also face Arse-anal at the Emirates on Sunday! Something else we’ll all be hoping for is a dodgy replacement… I’m already fantasising about Steven Gerrard getting the nod!

DODGY REPLACEMENT: Stevie G But the reality is that the owners wouldn’t dare risk smashing up all the great work that’s been done over the Klopp years. The nightmare for the rest of us would be the return of Xabi Alonso. The man is doing incredible things at Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and is widely regarded as one of the world’s very best. DOING THE BUSINESS: Leverkusen boss coach Xabi Alonso Currently he sits firm favourite to take over at Anfield according to the bookies, 13/8. Pep Lijnders is 3/1, Gerrard 11/2, Roberto De Zerbi 15/2 and Julian Nagelsmann 9/1.

You never really know what’s going on behind the scenes. But whatever transpires, BIG UP to Jurgen… proper football guy! Have to mention Maidstone United reaching the fifth round. What a MASSIVE achievement… part-time footballers doing their thing against Ipswich, who have been brilliant this season and could well be in the Premier League next season! That was a proper ‘giant killing’. Sadly the Kent-based amateur club didn’t get the glamourous fifth round tie they would have liked (away to Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry) but, still a great day out and decent payday!