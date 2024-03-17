Manchester United ended Liverpool’s quadruple dream with a crazy 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal victory after extra time at Old Trafford on Sunday night. United started confidently with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford keeping Caoihmin Kelleher on his toes.

And the hosts got their noses in front after 10 minutes when Scott McTominay was first to react after Alejandro Garnacho’s effort was parried into the goalmouth by Kelleher. AFTER OVER 120 MINUTES OF BREATHLESS FOOTBALL...



WE'RE THE FAMOUS MAN UTD AND WE'RE GOING TO WEMBLEY!!! 🏟️#MUFC || #FACup pic.twitter.com/zuA3cPy10u — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 17, 2024 But that’s as good as it got for coach Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils in the first half as the Reds roared back at their rivals. Wataro Endo thought he had equaliser when he found the corner of the United goal, but Mo Salah was flagged offside in the buildup.

Liverpool did finish the first half on top and in the lead with two injury-time goals. Unbelievable.#MUFC || #FACup pic.twitter.com/ZQwhWZKHd3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 17, 2024 For the equaliser, Jarell Quansah drove forward and smuggled the ball to Darwin Nunez. He rolled to Alexis Mac Allister and his strike took a telling deflection off Kobbie Mainoo’s block to beat Andre Onana. And it was United’s nemesis Salah who made it 2-1 when he was on hand to stab a blocked Nunez shot home.

After the break, Nunez nearly forced a howler from Onana, but the Cameroonian was relieved to see the ball go out for a corner and not into his eie goal. Liverpool bossed the game for the next 20 minutes, but Dominik Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and substitute Harvey Elliott couldn’t find a knockout blow. Special moments at Old Trafford ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hGlXrRZ4dG — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) March 17, 2024 And United substitute Antony made it 2-2 three minutes from fulltime to force the game into extra time, as Rashford missed a big chance to snatch the win right at the death.