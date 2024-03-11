Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says they “are back” in the race for the top four after beating Everton 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes overtook Ruud an Nistelrooy as the Red Devils’ leading scorer from the spot with his 29th conversion in the 12th minute, before allowing Marcus Rashford to klap nog ‘n penalty in the 36th minute.

In sixth place on the log, Ten Hag tells TNT Sports: “It was important. We had to put this right and keep the pressure on the teams above us. There are many games to play. Now we are back. We will keep pressure on them and see what happens.” Fired in: United hitman Marcus Rashford. Picture: Martin Rickett He adds: “Every game we have to win, so every game is a must-need. We could have scored three or four goals not just the two penalties. We could have been calmer and more composed on the ball.” Sean Dyche’s Everton - winless in 11 straight league games - are 16th on 25 points, five points above the drop zone.

Both penalties came courtesy of clumsy tackles in the box on Alejandro Garnacho and both were against the run of play, with Everton the dominant team for long stretches against a United midfield that repeatedly gave away the ball. Fernandes almost had a second goal with a beautiful free-kick in the first half that Pickford had to leap high to bat away. Garnacho almost had a goal of his own when Fernandes played him in in the second half, but the 19-year-old launched it just over the bar.