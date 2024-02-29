Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag recons his new boss Jim Ratcliffe believes in him and therefore doesn’t focus on the uncertainty surrounding his job. Reports in Europe have suggested that Ten Hag could be on his way out, with FootMercato in France claiming Ratcliffe is dreaming about appointing Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.

New boss: Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Picture: Peter Byrne Former Real Madrid coach Zidane also express an interest in returning to coaching, saying recently: “Why not? Anything can happen. Now I’m doing other things, but we’ll see - I’d certainly like to return to the bench.” Ten Hag, whose team played Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last night before facing Man City in the league this weekend, says of his job security: “I’m under contract for three seasons, so I don’t care. Time to bounce back 👊#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2024 “I am in this process, I’m only focusing on the process, so I don’t care what’s going on around me.