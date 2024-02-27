Hello my good football people… and another goal-filled Premier League week to get stuck into! Gonna kick off at Old Trafford and can someone tell me what happened there? It’s amazing, just as you think Erik ten Hag has found a bit of consistency… Blaaaaam… completely dominated at home by Fulham.

United pulling it back to 1-1 was very temporary and against the story of the game, they were second best all over the pitch and there was a mixture of justice and irony when Alex Iwobi, who was arguably Fulham’s worst player, polished off a sweeping move with a great finish to set the Manchester grey clouds drizzling again. In a move that perhaps had a deeper meaning than we know, the tortured bald soul of Ten Hag brought Antony on with 30 seconds on the (additional time) clock to turn it around. I’m gonna take a theoretical punt and say that right at the death he was simply showcasing the rubbish he has to work with, instead of a bench loaded with game impacting players. Quality talent: Liverpool didn’t beat Blues with laaities. Picture EPA/ANDY RAIN It does feel that it’s just a matter of time before the big dream is over, especially considering new owner Sir Jim Ratcliff’s vision moving forward; “Attacking football. Exciting football. Bringing the youth through… the academy is really important for Manchester United”.

These key elements are rarely on show, and with the likes of £80m spent on a youngster (Antony) who’s probably just about good enough for the PSL, looks like big changes are imminent. And just as Ten Hag thought it couldn’t get any worse, his team go to the Etihad on Sunday. Mind you, and I’m struggling to justify my mantra (City are winning the league), Pep Guardiola’s lot hardly look like the domineering force you’d expect going into the last third of the season. They’re dominating games but lacking that murderous edge… again on Saturday leaving a draw a distinct possibility as Bournmouth had chances to nick something in the last 15.

Swak game: Martin Odegaard. Picture It’s a stark contrast to the type of football title pretenders Liverpool and Arsenal have been dishing out in recent weeks. While the Scousers were on Premier League hold, the Gunners further reinforced their Championship credentials by (easily) beating Newcastle. It was a sh!t game, the Geordies seemed to have nothing in them (unusually). No fight, no legs. From what looked like the start of a renaissance season, Eddie Howe’s team find themselves 15 points off fourth place (just two above Chelsea). What will be encouraging for Mikel Arteta is captain and usual director of play Martin Odegaard had what could be described as the worst game in Arsenal colours. If you’d never seen him before and tuned into that game, you’d wonder why he was even on the pitch.

It was a proper off-day, didn’t have a creative pass in him. But yet, his side overran Newcastle and probably could have scored a couple more. So, just two points separate the top three, with City on a slightly inferior goal difference… it’s all to play for, but my money is still on Pep breaking the tape at the finish line! On to the Carabao Cup and where do I start? What a brilliant game, could have been 4-4, loads of chances both ways, couple of critical VAR decisions (one a piece). It was a mammoth final!

Well done to Liverpool, who ended up with a few youngsters on the field, the experience they’ll take away from that will be absolutely invaluable to their development. I am, however, p!ssed off with the narrative that Chelsea played Liverpool’s kids? The 20-year-old Conor Bradley, who is enjoying a great start to his Premier League career, was the only “kid” in the team. Let’s not include Harvey Elliot, as he’s a couple of seasons in. The truth is, Chelsea are a team of kids (over-priced ones) but nevertheless making up what looks more like an under 23 side. But nothing is said about that?

Nothing is also said about the narrative that “Liverpool are desecrated by injuries” they are, yes, but they have 10 first team players out Chelsea have nine. It’s these bullsh!t stories that hog the headlines and people buy it. Just on the VAR decisions… Moises Caicedo had turned the other way when he made contact and knew better. I think VAR got that right. As far as the Virgil Van Dijk disallowed goal. Well, there was some obstruction to Levi Collwill as he tracked the Liverpool captain, but that was a really dodgy decision for me. Almost made his winning goal a case of justice for him personally. But yeah, great game, could have gone either way, the ‘Quad’ is still on!