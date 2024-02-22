British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a 25 percent stake in Premier League club Manchester United has been completed, putting an end to a 15-month saga. The $1.25 billion deal, in which the Ineos chairman will also invest $300 million into the club’s infrastructure and take charge of their soccer operations, was struck in December and its final approval was mainly a formality.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Sir Jim Ratcliffe has now completed the purchase of his 27.7% stake in Manchester United following approval of all conditions, including the FA and the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/7fjiPINKRX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2024 Ratcliffe says of the deal: “To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility. “This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans. “Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”