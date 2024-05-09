Hope is dwindling for the families of 39 workers still unaccounted for at a construction site in George where a five-storey building collapsed on Monday. Rescuers have been racing against time to find more survivors amid the rubble, as search operations enter their fourth day.

Experts say the chances of survival drop dramatically after 72 hours. Of the 36 people pulled from the rubble, seven have lost their lives in the tragedy. Authorities confirmed that sixteen people are currently in a critical condition in hospital, a further six people have life-threatening injuries and seven sustained minor injuries.

Devastation: Five-storey building caved in on itself. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers One of those rescued is Mossel Bay electrician Delvin Safers, 28, who spent more than 24 hours in the debris. Delvin is one of 74 workers who were in the multi-storey building in Victoria Street when it caved in. He was rescued by emergency personnel just after 3pm on Tuesday.

Delvin sent a cellphone message every forty minutes to his loved ones, and said he could hear rescue workers knocking and drilling above his head. Just before being saved, he sent a message to his mother informing her that he was in a dark location, had no feeling in his legs, and that his battery only had 9% life left. Life-savers: Workers break through concrete. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers His father Deon Safers, 62, says the family is overjoyed and thankful that his son was found alive.

The relieved dad says: “We are very happy, all of us are excited and we cannot stop talking about it if we just think about what we went through. “They took x-rays but nothing was broken in his body.” Moses Malala, a 35-year-old site supervisor who survived to tell the tale, says he was on level five when the building caved in.

The Bossover Construction sub-contractor explains: “A big sound came from the basement, I went to check and I saw the dust coming up. All resources: K9 unit continues the search. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “One second I saw the slab was cracking and going down. All my guys were on top of the roof. I don’t know how I got down as I was standing next to my wife.” Malala escaped the devastation with minor injuries to his knee and foot but says some of his colleagues are still trapped underneath the building.

He adds: “Every night I can't sleep. I have been here on the site since Monday to check our guys." One of the men still missing is Charles Thangalimodzi. His sister Edna Nisi says they were still chatting at 1.45 pm, but then Charles just stopped replying.

A distraught Edna shares: “It is Wednesday, we didn’t hear anything. He has two kids and a wife. I'm saddened but I'm a believer that Charles will make it.” Survivor: Contractor Moses Malala escaped. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane More than 200 rescue personnel are on hand in what was described as a tough mission. George Municipality said a specialised asbestos removal company is currently tasked with deconstructing the parking structure located at the back of the site to facilitate access.

Colin Deiner, the chief director of Western Cape Provincial Disaster Services, said the building has provided a whole range of challenges. He explains: “It is a long and difficult stage because we now have to look for 39 bodies in a five-storey structure that collapsed and finding those bodies is very difficult. You have to break a lot of concrete. Local government MEC Anton Bredell said three independent engineers have been brought in to assess the site, along with a SAPS engineer and Department of Labour inspectors.

He said a report from the authorities on site is being compiled, and then “we will deal with that report and the consequences for the people who have neglected anything”. In a statement on Tuesday night, building developers, Liatel, expressed its sadness at the tragedy. It reads: “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, and we extend our sincerest sympathy to the victims and their families.