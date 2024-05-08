Rescue operations have been ongoing throughout the night for those trapped underneath the rubble of a George building. However, a total of 39 construction workers remain unaccounted for.

Seventy-five workers, including painters, electricians and construction workers, were in the multi-storey building in Victoria Street when it collapsed on Monday. More than 40 hours later, 36 people have been retrieved by rescuers from the rubble. Sixteen people are currently in a critical condition. Six people have sustained life-threatening injuries, while seven people sustained minor injuries.

Seven of the 36 people were found deceased. A statement by the George Municipality revealed that a specialised asbestos removal company has been tasked with deconstructing the parking structure located at the back of the site. This is to aid access for rescue operations which continue at the building site.

More than 200 rescue personnel from the City of Cape Town, Breede Valley and Worcester, including volunteers, are still searching for the remaining workers. Sniffer dogs have also played a crucial role in locating the scent or sound from those who are still under the debris. New teams have come in and have been briefed on the task to locate those who are still missing.

Rescue services have so far marked concrete slabs with red spray as they will attempt to drill through the concrete levels. Rescue services have so far marked concrete slabs with red spray as they will attempt to drill through the concrete levels. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Rescue services have so far marked concrete slabs with red spray as they will attempt to drill through the concrete levels. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Local government MEC Anton Bredell said three independent engineers had been brought in to assess the site. He said a SAPS engineer flew in from Johannesburg and the Department of Labor inspectors were also present.

According to Bredell, a report from the authorities on site will be compiled. “Then we will deal with that report and the consequences for the people who have neglected anything that shouldn’t be done. But let’s deal with the facts. That is what we owe the people,” he said. The rescue operation had approached 46 hours as of noon today.

Meanwhile, families of those still trapped underneath the collapsed building are still waiting on any news about their loved ones. This is a developing story. Local government MEC Anton Bredell and Premier Alan Winde on the scene on Tuesday. Picture: WCG/Supplied [email protected]