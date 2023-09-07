Manchester United had their swakste day at the stock market on Tuesday, amid uncertainty over takeover talks.
The club’s valuation fell by a record 18.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, wiping out £556m - the listing’s biggest single-session drop since 2012.
Since United’s owners, the Glazer family, announced last November that they were open to a sale, the club's two leading suitors British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim have both offered around £5bn.
However, reports last weekend claimed that the Glazers were keen to take the club off the market as they were looking to hold out for between £7bn and £10bn for the Premier League giants.
But after Tuesday’s market meltdown, the club is only valued at £2.5bn.
To make matters worse, United are feeling the heat after another gender-based violence scandal.
Having booted Mason Greenwood after his case of attempted rape, Brazilian winger Antony is under investigation after claims of assault by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.
With his national team dropping in from their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, United have taken action.
In a club statement released on Tuesday, the club says: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.”
“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.
“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”