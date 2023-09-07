Manchester United had their swakste day at the stock market on Tuesday, amid uncertainty over takeover talks. The club’s valuation fell by a record 18.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, wiping out £556m - the listing’s biggest single-session drop since 2012.

Since United’s owners, the Glazer family, announced last November that they were open to a sale, the club's two leading suitors British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim have both offered around £5bn. 🚨 Manchester United statement on Antony: “Man United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.



Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.



As a club, we are taking this matter seriously,… pic.twitter.com/dy54u8qMRh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2023 However, reports last weekend claimed that the Glazers were keen to take the club off the market as they were looking to hold out for between £7bn and £10bn for the Premier League giants. But after Tuesday’s market meltdown, the club is only valued at £2.5bn.

To make matters worse, United are feeling the heat after another gender-based violence scandal. Having booted Mason Greenwood after his case of attempted rape, Brazilian winger Antony is under investigation after claims of assault by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. With his national team dropping in from their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, United have taken action.