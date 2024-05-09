The man who hired Nafiz Modack’s “Hells Angels” to recover money he had lost in an investment deal has taken the stand at the Western Cape High Court to piemp him. Shanil Maharaj testified via camera from his hometown in Durban as he confirmed the testimony of another witness who told the court earlier this week that he had fled the country out of fear.

During the explosive testimony, the exiled witness, who is only known as Mr C, told the court he sought help from criminal lawyer William Booth after he came under attack by Modack’s alleged henchman, Jacques Cronje. The fearful witness who fled to Dubai amid a string of incidents dating back to 2020, said that in 2018 he met with Maharaj who invested R545 000 in what was deemed a ‘high risk investment’. Legal eagle: Lawyer William Booth, Picture: supplied He claimed Maharaj had requested a strategy change which resulted in a quick loss.

The witness said Maharaj became angry and demanded he be paid back and allegedly warned him that the “Hell’s Angels” were coming to collect his money. Mr C said he was later forced by Cronje to transfer R90 000 to a bank account and made to sign an agreement to pay the funds. In his testimony yesterday, Maharaj told the court he sought help from a “Mr Reddy” who put him in contact with Modack.

He said an agreement was made that he would pay Modack 20% of the handling fee if the money was retrieved. He wanted Modack to recover over R2 million from Mr C as he believed this was owed to him. Threats: ‘Modack henchman’ Cronje. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers While Mr C never named Modack, only saying that he received death threats from Cronje, Maharaj confirmed that Modack was the man he had contracted to recover the kroon. Maharaj admitted to sending Mr C a barrage of threatening messages and also provided his WhatsApp texts with Modack to prove that Modack was allegedly behind the extortion.

Earlier this week, Mr C told the court that he had since forgiven Maharaj and that he just wanted to move on with his life. Mr C said: “This thing turned my life upside down. I forgave him. Shanil called me to say he embraced Islam and asked maaf.” Meanwhile, Judge Robert Henney has ruled that the cellphone ping evidence as part of the trial would be considered amid the admissions made by Modack’s co-accused, Zane Kilian, at the start of the trial confirming he had pinged phones for Modack.