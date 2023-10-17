Hello my good football people and firstly, I have to say a warm thank you for the messages of condolence I received following last week’s edition where I mentioned the passing of my ol’ man. The grieving process is such a weird one, it’s like surfing the unprocessable emotional wave dished up for us, sometimes it’s cool, “wey hey, look at me”.

Then occasionally the wave builds up and buries you, slaps you like a doll, then spits you up on the beach and says “go on then”. Mind you, not dissimilar emotions following United or Chelsea these days! But yeah, thanks people. The story of the season so far 📖



Who are you excited to see when the Premier League returns this week? pic.twitter.com/7PJYx4kk24 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 16, 2023 It seems a bit strange writing about football during the international break, especially when most South Africans are talking about rugby! But as if by magic the sale (or potential sale) of Manchester United has hit the headlines again. I'm not quite sure how all dem damn Red Devils are gonna be feeling though?

As it looks like it might turn out, the Glazers could be pocketing around £1.3 Billion (none for the club) and still retaining ownership! New Player: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to take a stake in United.Picture credit: Martin Rickett Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to complete a deal for a 25 percent stake in the ‘first stage of a full takeover’, that’s according to latest reports, which mirror the deal touted some weeks ago. The Ratcliffe resurrection comes off the back of Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim finally withdrawing from the bidding process because the Glazer boys were pushing for an extra half billion and just wouldn’t budge.

It’s not quite understood what is meant by ‘first stage’ or what involvement (if any) Ratcliffe will have in trying to redirect the club towards a successful path. It’s also unclear how long the process from 25 percent to 100 percent ownership will take? The worry for many United fans is that the Glazers may well retain majority shares in the club for the foreseeable future. Their selling off of 25 percent could simply be a smart way of cashing in a wedge, appeasing the fans (slightly) while allowing the equity of the club to continue to grow. On a mission: Erik ten Hag.Picture credit: Martin Rickett The big worry is that while clubs around United invest heavily in squads and stadiums and in the process pick up trophies and fans, the allure of the once great Old Trafford side may start dissipating. It’s a real mess all round.

A complete overhaul of the club is needed… One of the most outspoken critics of the Glazers, Man U legend Gary Neville said: “They’ve overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch. They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club. It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off-the-pitch items to be corrected properly that reset the tone and culture.” In the meantime, coach Erik ten Hag has to stop the rot and attempt to get his struggling squad on board. It feels like a hopeless task considering the kind of enthusiasm and commitment on show on the field.

Critical.United Icon Gary Neville.Picture credit: Bradley Collyer Perhaps he can simply attempt to bring a few smiles back into the changing room, get his players to start enjoying their football? It felt very similar at Chelsea last season (and the beginning of this campaign) and radical changes were made, too many in my opinion, but it appeared the trouble makers were booted out in their droves regardless of name or reputation and a set of young players keen to show their worth brought in. It’s a huge gamble but we’re starting to see green shoots popping through. For a club with such incredible history and value, surely, at some stage, we’re gonna see a similar type revolution? Sir Jim…Over to you!