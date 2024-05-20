A search and rescue operation for 11 missing crewmen from a fishing trawler that capsized near Hout Bay has been called off in view of the significant time elapsed since the accident.
The cause of the vessel sinking around 35 nautical miles offshore on Friday afternoon is not yet known.
The sunken MFV Lepanto carried 20 crew members of whom nine were rescued on Friday night.
Tragically, the missing crewmen of the Sea Harvest-owned vessel are now presumed drowned.
Sea Harvest said in a statement last night: “Nine of the 20-man crew who were onboard the vessel were rescued and arrived safely on Friday night in Cape Town aboard the MFV Armana, another of the fisheries company’s vessels that was in the area at the time of the distress call.
“The men were reunited with their families after a physical evaluation by a medical doctor and were provided with immediate trauma counselling.”
Sea Harvest CEO, Felix Ratheb, said: “As a company, we are devastated by this tragedy. We have been in ongoing contact with the families, with a senior team and a counsellor visiting each family of the missing men today.
“We will continue to support them, as well as the rescued men and their families.
“We wish to thank our employees and the rescue organisations for their active search and rescue operations since Friday.”
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon says at least five fishing vessels reached the search area, where they located and rescued nine of the 20 fishermen from a life raft.
“The casualty fishing vessel appears to have sunk from unknown causes. Both life rafts, of the casualty fishing vessel, have been recovered.
“An AGA (Aerios Global Aviation) helicopter and fixed wing aircraft joined in the search operation. Despite an extensive air and sea search there remains no signs of 11 missing fishermen and a search operation is ongoing.”