A search and rescue operation for 11 missing crewmen from a fishing trawler that capsized near Hout Bay has been called off in view of the significant time elapsed since the accident. The cause of the vessel sinking around 35 nautical miles offshore on Friday afternoon is not yet known.

The sunken MFV Lepanto carried 20 crew members of whom nine were rescued on Friday night. Tragically, the missing crewmen of the Sea Harvest-owned vessel are now presumed drowned. Sea Harvest said in a statement last night: “Nine of the 20-man crew who were onboard the vessel were rescued and arrived safely on Friday night in Cape Town aboard the MFV Armana, another of the fisheries company’s vessels that was in the area at the time of the distress call.

“The men were reunited with their families after a physical evaluation by a medical doctor and were provided with immediate trauma counselling.” A photo of the South Africa flagged fishing trawler, FV Lepanto that reportedly quickly sank about 34 nautical miles in the Atlantic Ocean west of Slangkop Point on Friday afternoon, with 20 crewmen on board. Nine crewmen were rescued and evacuated while a searh and rescue for the 11 others still missing is currently underway. (Photo: SAMSA) Apart from debris found floating at sea by a fishing vessel assisting with a search and rescue operation in the Atlantic Ocean early on Saturday, no sight has picture by SAMSA Sea Harvest CEO, Felix Ratheb, said: “As a company, we are devastated by this tragedy. We have been in ongoing contact with the families, with a senior team and a counsellor visiting each family of the missing men today. “We will continue to support them, as well as the rescued men and their families.

“We wish to thank our employees and the rescue organisations for their active search and rescue operations since Friday.” National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon says at least five fishing vessels reached the search area, where they located and rescued nine of the 20 fishermen from a life raft. “The casualty fishing vessel appears to have sunk from unknown causes. Both life rafts, of the casualty fishing vessel, have been recovered.