Tensions are boiling over at Manchester United, as players reportedly rolled mekaar in the dressing room ahead of Wednesday’s 9pm Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. The botsery was apparently led by captain Bruno Fernandes after being taken apart by Brighton 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday - their third defeat from their first five games this season.

The Portugal ace is believed to have squared up with midfield partner Scott McTominay in the dressing room after the Old Trafford demolition before defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof “lost it with one another” according to the UK’s Daily Mail. European nights are back! 🔜✨#MUFC || #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 19, 2023 The club, though, denied the reports when contacted by the paper as coach Erik ten Hag is drukking hard to get everyone on the same page ahead of their Group A opener against Harry Kane and his manskappe. Ten Hag says of facing the Germans: “Bayern Munich I think is one of the favourites to win the Champions League so we have to be good there.

Rollery: Scott McTominay.Picture credit: Adam Vaughan “But I think I have already explained what we need there - we need character, belief, resilience, determination, absolutely.” New Bayern ace Kane agrees with Ten Hag and warned his new teammates of a backlash from wounded United. He says: “I know Manchester United are having a difficult moment, but sometimes teams like that are dangerous because they’re always looking to come back in a big way.