Times are tough but never more so than for media personality Phat Joe who has landed in hot water for allegedly failing to pay a rent debt of over R600 000 on his larney Sea Point flat. The well known TV and radio presenter, whose real name is Majota Khambule, and his family have reportedly been evicted from their home, which cost over R40 000 to rent per month.

According to online news reports, he allegedly failed to keep up with the rent which accumulated to over R600 000 since he last paid it in November 2022. Phat Joe has reportedly stated that someone had been trying to extort him and had fed lies to the courts to have him evicted. Phat Joe and wife Palesa Morgan. Picture: INSTAGRAM The 49-year-old was reportedly handed an order by the Western Cape High Court to be evicted from the apartment by May 31, and “should they fail or refuse to leave the property by the deadline, the sheriff was authorised to evict them on Saturday, 1 June”.

It is further alleged the dad of two, along with his wife Palesa Morgan, left the property earlier this month, on 19 April. The couple, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in December last year, lived in the apartment which boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms and stunning sea views. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phat Joe (@therealphatjoe) According to a News24 report, Phat Joe said: “This person, along with their family and accomplices, has resorted to threats and fraudulent attempts to extort R267 000 from me by making false claims and misleading the courts.