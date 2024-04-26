Kraaifontein police have launched an investigation after a mother of four disappeared without a trace. Portia de Lilly, 40, went missing last Wednesday after she left her home in Gunning Street, Scottsville.

Her traumatised family says it is unlike Portia to disappear like this and they fear for her safety. Her mother Engela Gordon says: “Ons het vir agt dae nie ‘n oog toegemaak sedert Portia verdwyn het nie.” She says it is especially hard on her grandchildren, who have been so sick with worry that they haven’t been to school.

“Portia did not work and she and the children lived here by us in Gunning Street in Scottsville. Last Wednesday my husband Solly and I went to work and when we came home she was gone. “We have been looking everywhere for her but we can’t find her. She left home without her cellphone. “This is the first time that such a thing has happened, she has never done this before.