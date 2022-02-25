A loan shark ouma says she wants to name and shame a client who bled her dry and vanished without repaying her.

Pam Muller, 65, says she loaned Quinton “Charra” Abrahams a cumulative R7500, which he paid off little by little.

But when the lockdown started in 2020, so did his excuses, and he still owes her R3200.

The elderly Retreat woman says Quinton, from Lotus River, was a “good client” and agreed to pay the interest, but when it was time to cough up, he vanished.

PROMISE: Quinton. Picture supplied

“As things were tough for everyone, I understood his circumstances and allowed him to pay back the money bit by bit with the interest. Then he started coming for more until there was nothing more to give.

“Then he just disappeared, that was in 2020. I continued asking for my money even last year but nothing. I lost that business and I am now struggling. I want my money back.

“I have been to his address but I was told he never stayed there. He blocked me on WhatsApp and never answered my calls.

“I just need to find him so he can pay me. It’s bad stealing from elderly people who try to make a living out of nothing.”

“When I stopped giving him money, he came here in August 2020, saying his child was sick and he needed money to take him to a doctor, so I gave him the money, and as a parent myself I couldn’t let an innocent child suffer, so I still gave him. But what did I get in return? Lies.”

KWAAD: Ouma Pam Muller, 65. Picture supplied

The Daily Voice managed to track down Quinton, who at first denied owing Pam money.

“Seriously? That woman is crazy. I paid her money back but she kept on adding interest,” he said.

“I told her I couldn’t afford all the interest and she said it’s fine. I honestly think she’s just being greedy.

“If she wants to put something in the Voice then I will proceed with a defamation of character charge.”

However, he later said: “I can’t remember the exact amount. I'll tell her I’ll pay her half of that next week just to get her off my back and to avoid this unnecessary nonsense.”

Pam said he has since unblocked her on WhatsApp and promised to pay her back.

