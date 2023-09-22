A Lotus River mother is pleading for help in finding her 17-year-old daughter amid fears that she was sold into prostitution by an unknown woman. Judy Adams, 47, has had sleepless nights for months as she desperately searches for her daughter Erin, who was last seen in July.

Judy says Erin had frequently gone to visit her friends in Phumlani Village, where she was last seen and has since vanished without a trace. “The last time I saw her was on July 14 when she left the house to go to her friends in Phumlani Village. “She was not in school and has been struggling since her father died,” the worried ma said.

“She got dressed and put on a black jeans with a blue shirt and took a black jacket with her. “She said she was going to her friends and would come home and I did not worry, because she is not a child that stays away.” After Erin failed to return the next day, Judy went to the informal settlement where residents told her that she had left with a woman named “Vonnie”.

“I don’t know this woman so I started asking questions,” the mother added. “I went to all the places and the homes of her friends and they did not see her. “After making a case and looking everywhere, I was sent to a place in Ottery where the community says this Vonnie lives. “I asked questions and showed them Erin’s picture and people said they had seen her with this woman, and there is lots of talk about the children being sold as prostitutes in Wynberg and other places.”

Judy was helped by cops to search for her daughter, but mense remained toebek. WORRIED: Erin’s mother Judy Adams, 47, from Lotus River wants news “People did not want to talk and I think maybe they are scared. I don’t know what has happened to my child and whether she had been given drugs or something, but we just need to find her and bring her home safely,” she said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed that Wynberg cops are investigating Erin’s disappearance, adding: “According to reports, a 17-year-old girl left her premises in Lotus River on July 14 but never returned home.