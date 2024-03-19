Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lost his nerve with a member of the press after his span crashed out of the FA Cup at aartsvyande Manchester United. Going to Old Trafford on Sunday with his Reds still on for a quadruple, having won the League Cup last month and fighting for the FA Cup, Premier League, Europa League, the Merseysiders were a busy squad.

But Klopp’s span failed to hold on to 2-1 lead at the end of regular time, before going 3-2 up in the first half of extra time, only to be pegged back again as they lost 4-3 at the end of a dramatic tie. Winning strike: Amad Diallo. Picture: Paul ELLIS / AFP Having played in the Europa League last Thursday night, following a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City last Sunday, with United having last played on Saturday, 8 March. And when asked if his manne “lost some intensity” after playing more than 90 minutes at the home of their bitter rival, Klopp had min tyd for the reporter.

Glory: United edged Reds 4-3. Picture: REUTERS/Molly Darlington An irritated Klopp snapped: “That’s a bit of a dumb question. “If you see us often, you can ask us the other times why we have so much energy. “I don’t know how many games we've had recently and how many Manchester United have had. That’s sport.

“I’m really disappointed about that question, but you thought obviously it’s good.” The reporter then added: 'So too many games?' This led to a furious Klopp, responding, as he pushed passed the man: “Oh you don't think that. Come on!

"You are obviously not in a great shape and I have no nerves for you." Liverpool's international stars now join their national teams for the Fifa break, before returning to action against Brighton on 30 March in the Premier League, where they trail leaders Arsenal by goal difference. Jürgen Klopp provided his assessment of a game in which he felt the team 'gave absolutely everything' after their 4-3 Emirates FA Cup defeat against Manchester United. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2024