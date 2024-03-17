Chelsea got a moerse scare before two late goals sealed a mal 4-2 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Sunday
The Blues looked to be cruising to a second semifinal of their season after Marc Cucurella tapped home Nicolas Jackson’s cross after 13 minutes and Cole Palmer stroked a Raheem Sterling centre into the back of the net on the stroke of halftime.
After the break, though, dinge turned sour for coach Mauricio Pochettino’s manne as defender Axel Disasi failed to spot goalkeeper Robert Sanchez off his line and booted an own goal from 40 metres in the 51st minute.
And Stephy Mavididi equalised for the Foxes just after the hour mark with a brilliant curler.
But after Callum Doyle was sent off for bringing down Jackson on the edge of the area after 72 minutes, the Foxes’ fight was over.
With time ticking away, late substitute Carney Chukwuemeka then played a one-two inside the are for a simple finish, before fellow sub Noni Madueke curled in from long range
