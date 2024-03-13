Chelsea hero Cole Palmer is backing coach Mauricio Pochettino to bring the best out his teammates after a dramatic 3-2 Premier League win over Newcastle. Monday night’s victory in front of a nervy Stamford Bridge crowd saw the 11th-placed Blues win their seventh game after 14 games in all competitions this season, with the home fans turning up the heat on boss Pochettino.

But after Palmer’s shot from the edge of the penalty was flicked in by Nicolas Jackson to give the hosts a sixth-minute lead, Chelsea had the wind in the sails. Coming good: Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT Even though Alexander Isak rifled home an equaliser just before halftime, Palmer kept his cool to make it 2-1 in the 57th minute with a rocket. Mykhailo Mudryk made the punte vas in the 76th minute with a mazy run and finish before Jacob Murphy gave the 10th-placed Magpies some respectability with a unstoppable shot on a night of warme goals.

Palmer and manskappe can now look to Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal visit from Leicester City with some confidence as Pochettino continues his hunt for silverware after their League Cup final defeat to Liverpool two weeks ago. *Pretends to be shocked* #CFC | #CheNew pic.twitter.com/p6zDoK8SbR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 12, 2024 And the 21-year-old England midfielder says: "There is so much talent at Chelsea. The way that the manager works with us on the pitch, and the things he does with us, it’s only going to get better. "We’re still in the FA Cup, hopefully we’ll win on Sunday [against Leicester City].

Cole Palmer has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 19 #PL appearances for Chelsea (11 goals, eight assists). 🌟



The most ever goal contributions in a #PL season for Chelsea by a player aged 21 or younger. 🔥

"We'll take each league game as it comes, hopefully climb the table and you'll never know where we finish." Eddie Howe's Newcastle, meanwhile, have to pick themselves up ahead of Saturday's trip to FA Cup holders Manchester City.