Born with Congenital Scoliosis, disabled Qaqamba Cuba, 24, from Khayelitsha will be participating at this year’s Cape Town Cycle Tour to raise funds for the struggling RX Radio. RX Radio is run by children at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital but sadly continues to experience financial problems.

Cuba who is currently completing her Masters Degree in Law at UWC, serves as a board member at the radio station and in collaboration with Warrior on Wheels, she will conquer the 109 km race on 10 March in the hopes of raising R10 000. ALERT!!! RX Radio reporter, Qaqamba Cuba is at it again as she teams up with @WarriorOnWheels to tackle the Cape Town Cycle Tour!



You can help Qaqamba raise funds for the station by clicking on the following link: https://t.co/lWfMNvUze0#RXRadiosQueOnWheelsAgain pic.twitter.com/2lSUtNVfEn — RX Children's Radio (@RXRadioSA) February 13, 2024 “I am looking forward to the race, this one is different because I will be pulled by a cyclist so I am eager to experience the different techniques,” she says. “It is challenging for me to participate in the races but because it is for a good cause it is worth it. I want people to donate and know that every rand counts.”

This year her buggy is being pulled by Ettienne Wilsnagh, 56, from Sunset Beach. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RX Radio (@rxradiosa) Ettienne says this will be his fifth race with a buggy and his motivation is his brother who was born with Spina Bifida. “This is the first time I am towing an abled-disabled person because in the past I had non-verbal children who had specific toiletry and feeding requirements. So I always had to take care of them but this year I don’t need to really take care of Qaqamba, she is an adult so she can tell me if she needs to use the toilet or is uncomfortable.”