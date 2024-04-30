Twenty cops who unlawfully raided an upper Woodstock property where two men were assaulted have been identified. This was revealed by the 40-year-old homeowner, who has since opened a civil case against Saps.

The officers raided the property in December 2023, and allegedly claimed that they were searching for drugs and ammunition. Ransacked: Family reported items stolen. Picture: supplied Several rooms were turned upside down, clothes were thrown out of the cupboards and drawers were emptied. The family said several items were stolen.

The case was handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for investigation. The woman says four months later her family is still traumatised by the experience. She says in January officers attached to the Flying Squad allegedly visited their home to convince them to drop the case.

The woman says they refused to budge and only received a call from IPID in February after numerous follow-ups. “During a visit to our property, IPID officials indicated that they have obtained the names and vehicles of those involved in the raid. “However, they have stated that this information cannot be disclosed until their investigation is completed,” she explains.

Her husband and 75-year-old father were assaulted in the raid. When the Daily Voice contacted IPID for an update, a spokesperson said: “The WC office has not responded. The phone of the provincial head is ringing without an answer.” The family's lawyer Zaheer Ismail of Ismail & Associates, has now initiated a civil case on their behalf.