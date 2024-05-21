The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the Lotto Plus 1 draw and the Lotto Plus 2 draw from the May 11, draw was won via the Absa banking app.

Two people won millions of rand in the Lotto Plus jackpots.

The Western Cape resident who is avid National Lottery player, spent R60 on his quick pick winning ticket.

The other player claimed the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth R12,983,575.35.

According to Ithuba the a Cape Town resident scooped the Lotto Plus jackpot worth a staggering R16,835,658.98.

Ithuba said he was “ecstatic” when he visited the National Lottery Western Cape office this week to collect his prize.

“Words cannot describe my gratitude for this life-changing opportunity. Winning this jackpot is a dream come true, and I am immensely thankful to the National Lottery for making it possible,” he said.

The winner plans to be responsible with his newfound wealth, continuing to work and spending wisely.