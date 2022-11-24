The radio station housed in the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital is in dire need of funding to stay operational. RX Radio is presented by children with chronic health conditions who spread positive messages and create awareness around health conditions, as well as providing entertainment to comfort their many listeners in hospital wards and public spaces in South Africa.

However, the award-winning radio station now needs to raise R2.2 million by the end of the year, to secure their operational costs for the next 12 months. Noluyolo Ngomani, station manager at RX Radio, said it is important to keep the station operational because it pioneered the importance of having children’s voices heard. “The station has further impacted a lot of people in various aspects, this includes the hospital community, families and children in general.

“Additionally, we’ve become an integral part of the hospital community and in young people's lives especially those living with chronic conditions," she added. Ngomani explained that the funds will take care of four full-time staff members, an intern, a mentor and volunteers who work behind the scenes to make the magic happen. Since 2016, RX Radio has trained 135 children and young reporters between the ages of four and 18, who are curious about the field of radio broadcasting.