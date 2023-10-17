A disabled radio presenter on a mission to raise funds for struggling RX Radio conquered her maiden Cape Town Marathon on Sunday in 4 hours and 46 minutes. Qaqamba Cuba participated in the race in a specially built buggy pushed by runner Alan Jacobs.

RX Radio station is situated at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and is run by patients. Qaqamba, who is a final year law student at the University of the Western Cape, was born with congenital scoliosis but refused to be defined by her condition. She is a board member of RX Radio and took on the 42.2km race this past weekend to raise funds for the broadcasting platform which has been struggling financially.

More on this Disabled reporter doing Cape Town race for RX Radio funding

“It was my first time doing the race but it was actually nice, I enjoyed it. I have been part of the radio station since it started, so that is why I decided to participate in the marathon – to raise funds,” she said. “There wasn’t much for me to do because Alan was doing most of the work, I never thought I would do something like that but now I want to do it again.” FIGHTER: Qaqamba Cuba born with congenital scoliosis It was also a first for Alan, a Southern Striders runner from Goodwood, who pushed the cart that was sponsored by the Warriors on Wheels Foundation, which aims to empower children with disabilities.