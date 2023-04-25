For the past seven years, RX Radio has been keeping young patients company at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital. However, the unique award-winning radio station faces closure due to a lack of funding.

The radio station where children broadcast from within the hospital is on the brink of shutting down operations despite trying various avenues to raise funds. In November 2022, the station launched their #SAVERXRadio Campaign but it was met with minimal success. Two weeks ago, 13 runners took part in the Two Oceans Marathon to raise funds, but they have yet to reach their goal of R250 000.

The radio station needs R650 000 by the end of April or broadcasting will stop. The funding will be used to transport reporters to and from the studio for recordings or live broadcasts, and help kids attend RX Radio Basic Training to become radio reporters. Funds are also needed to upgrade studio equipment and pay for the core operational cost including service providers and salaries per month.

Station manager Noluyolo Ngomani previously told the Daily Voice that it is important to keep the station operational because it pioneered having children’s voices heard. “Additionally, we’ve become an integral part of the hospital community and in young people's lives especially those living with chronic conditions,” she said. IMPORTANCE OF STATION: Noluyolo Ngomani.Pictures: Supplied and Byron Lukas The station has so far trained 135 kiddie reporters at Red Cross, Paarl Hospital and Brooklyn Chest Hospital.