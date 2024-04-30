As their three-day stay away came to an end at midnight, the Western Cape E-hailing Association (WCEA) indicated willingness to sit down with service providers to solve their grievances. The drivers went on a strike on Saturday when they stopped operating at the Cape Town International Airport.

WCEA secretary Omar Parker says: “One important achievement for us is that we’ve been able to wage a demonstration at an unusually restricted place, which falls under the national key points. We’ve able to make the public aware of our plight at the appalling conditions under which we are working at the airport. “Uber and Bolt have reached out to us and indicated that they are prepared to look at much better toilets, Uber indicated that they want to sit down and deal with the issues and see where they’ve gone wrong. “We’ve been engaging for months last year on the problems that we now face, like the smaller parking space which causes fights amongst the drivers trying to secure space.”

He says if their grievances are not met, they will engage on a national level. “We are going to see how things unfold in the next few days. We are in democracy after three decades but we are still working under these conditions.” inDrive spokesperson Lineo Thakhisi says they understand the concerns raised by drivers and “are committed to help address them in a collaborative manner”.