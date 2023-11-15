Commuters might have difficulty calling a cab as the Western Cape E-hailing Association (WCEA) has embarked on a three-day strike. The drivers have listed their concerns and demands and sent them to e-hailing companies such as Uber, Bolt and inDrive.

WCEA spokesperson Siyabonga Hlabisa says the current spate of violent crimes against drivers and the “deepening levels of exploitation of operators by companies” continue to hurt the industry. Siyabonga says: “It is concerning to note that despite various attempts to highlight the plight of drivers, very little has been done by the authorities in apprehending and prosecuting the mindless criminals who are targeting poor drivers daily. In addition, our various meetings with app companies to address the concerns/grievances of our driver members have produced very little results. “Coupled with this worrying trend, app companies continue to have the upper hand in exploiting drivers through their unfair competing methods and exploitative business models.

“The apparent slow pace of the government in regulating the industry and its reluctance in taking a clear stand against unfair competition is further adding to the dire situation faced by operators in the industry. “It is against this background and the widespread calls by drivers to take action, that we realise the time has arrived for us to reconsider our efforts in time-consuming boardroom meetings and fruitless talks. “A subsequent meeting of our Extended Executive Committee on October 31, after consultation with our general council of registered members, resolved to embark on a stayaway protest action by going off-line, from November 14-16.

“Passengers are advised to make alternative transport arrangements to avoid any inconvenience as the e-hailing sector will seriously be impacted.” Their demands include an end to unilateral and unfair firing of drivers, the reviewing of new app features, including trip radar, the drop in commission by app companies to 15 percent, and compensation for injury on duty, among others. Bolt spokesperson Mahlodi Molekane says crimes against e-hailing drivers is a national issue.