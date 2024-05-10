The City of Cape Town is continuing with plans to evict historic Salt River Market traders. The City recently filed an urgent court application to evict the last remaining tenants who have refused to leave.

This came after the City told the traders that the site was earmarked for social housing. The once-popular market, which for decades, was the place for mense to not only to sell their goods but also to share cultural experiences with visitors. It now only has about four stalls left.

One of those is run by Romina Adams, who says: “The market has enabled us to feed our families, pay rent, and send our children to school. “The eviction will have devastating effects on our livelihood. “The worst part is that the City is offering us no other alternatives; we are being thrown out into the streets just like that. Where should we go?

“I have been here my whole life, and for three generations we have been trading here.” On site: Salt River Market has been earmarked for housing. Picture: Zolani Sinxo Romina says other tenants have started to leave as they have no hope of winning this battle. The upset vrou adds: “We remain here as we have nowhere to go. I am selling fresh produce, and that is one of my biggest concerns, as I will struggle to find a place that can store my goods.

“We are told to vote in every election, and we do so, hoping things will be better. “However, the city is now turning against those who have put them in power.” Activist lawyer Igshaan Higgins says the court-ordered eviction could have been avoided if the City had followed through on its commitment to explore relocating the traders to a suitable location.

He explains: “Unfortunately, the City opted for an urgent High Court application against financially-disadvantaged traders who are unable to adequately defend themselves. “These traders now face the burden of covering the City's legal costs, regardless of their decision to contest the matter. “Many of these individuals have operated businesses at the Salt River Market for over half a century, with their staff now facing unemployment.

“It is my hope that the city will keep its expensive and overzealous lawyers at bay while trying to find an amicable solution through negotiation and/or mediation.” The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Carl Pophaim, says the city is releasing inner-city land for affordable housing on an accelerated basis. Salt River Market is one of various municipal-owned properties in central Cape Town - with a yield of over 3,500 units - that have already been released to social housing developers, including Pine Road, Dillon Lane, and Pickwick in Woodstock, and the now-tenant Maitland Mews development.

Pophain says: “In line with our agenda to build a City of Hope by enabling much more social housing in well-located areas, the Salt River Market development will include 300 social housing units. “It will also include a public square, alongside a community hall, anchor retail shops, and convenience retail [such as a hairdresser, laundry, etc.] that will create many opportunities for small businesses. “The development proposal pays special attention to the historical context of this site.”

He said that for this reason, the development is planned to accommodate the remaining four historical fresh produce sellers who are already based at Salt River Market. Pophaim explains: “The city has held extensive engagements with all the traders on the site, resulting in most of the remaining commercial traders agreeing to relocate on a voluntary basis.” He says construction was set to start in July 2024.