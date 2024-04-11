The sheriff of the high court evicted scores of illegal squatters at various roads and bridges in the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday. The City of Cape Town said the eviction took place under the court’s direction, via the sheriff and police, with City social development officials and law enforcement on hand.

The removals took place at the Nelson Mandela Boulevard intersection with Hertzog Boulevard, Old Marine Drive and the Christiaan Barnard Bridge. The sheriff previously carried out an eviction order for unlawful occupants at the Three Anchor Bay Tennis Club on 22 February. The City said many of the occupants accepted offers of social assistance, including transitional shelter at City Safe Spaces.

Those who had refused support were evicted yesterday. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City helped around 3 500 people a year through shelter placements or referrals to social services to get off the streets sustainably. Hill-Lewis says: “The City has followed all due process under the law for this eviction in Cape Town’s east CBD, which is a vital economic hub that must be open and available to all.

“No person has the right to reserve a public space as exclusively theirs, while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and social assistance.” U-turn Homeless Ministries chief executive Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt said they applauded the City for the efforts it had made to increase the number of safe spaces and shelter beds as alternatives for people being evicted. Fitt says: “We are pleased that, so far, many of the people facing eviction are reported to have taken up these alternatives. Safe spaces and shelters are an important first step in leaving the streets.