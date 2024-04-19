Crimefighters are call on the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court to deny the bail application of a Tafelsig man accused of dousing his girlfriend with petrol and setting her alight. Action Society says that there should be no bail for Adnaan Julies,64, who faces charges of murder after killing his 41-year-old girlfriend, Angela Koopman.

Julies is accused of attacking Koopman last month. The mother of two died in hospital on 22 March after she succumbed to her injuries. The two allegedly argued after she ended her one-year relationship with Julies. Koopman, who was laid to rest two weeks ago, sustained 70% severe burn wounds to her body.

Julies made yet another brief appearance at Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in his bid for bail. However, his bail application was pushed back to 20 May. The State had previously revealed Julies’ history of common, domestic and sexual assault offences, however, they stated that those cases remain open and are still under investigation. Action Society’s Kaylynn Palm, who had been supporting Koopman’s family, says they are calling for no bail for her Koopman’s killer.