The man accused of dousing his girlfriend with petrol and setting her alight has a profile for common, domestic and sexual assault. This was revealed in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday as Adnaan Julies, 64, made his first appearance.

Julies faces a charge of murder for mom of two Angela Koopman, 41, who passed away in on Friday after suffering severe burns to her body. From the holding cells below, a confused-looking Julies walked into courtroom number four wearing black pants, red jacket and white cap. In response to a question about his legal representation, he said he was still undecided.

Julies told the court: “Ek het nog nie my mind opgemaak wat ek gaan doen nie.” The State prosecutor disclosed that the accused had a history of common, domestic and sexual assault cases that were dropped against him, but did not go into detail. The State also made note that the crime was premeditated as a person cannot just throw petrol on someone and light a match.

The case was postponed to next Tuesday for bail information. Members of Koopman’s community displayed placards outside, demanding he remain behind bars. Brydie Lewis said Koopman was a lovely woman: “The fact that he burnt her, that is evil. He went with petrol and doused her, she has young children. He doesn’t belong outside.”