Friends of slain Tafelsig resident Angela Koopman, who was doused by petrol and set alight, says her death still feels unreal. The 41-year-old mother of two died in hospital on 22 March 2024 after she succumbed to her injuries.

Koopman sustained 70% severe burn wounds to her body after her boyfriend Adnaan Julies, 64, allegedly doused her with petrol before setting her alight. Slain: Mother of two Angela Koopman, 41. Picture supplied It is understood that they had had an argument after she ended their one-year relationship. Julies made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he faces a charge of premeditated murder.

The state previously disclosed Julies' history of assault, domestic abuse and sexual assault cases, but said those cases are still open and are being looked into. The matter was postponed to 18 April for Julies to bring a formal bail application. At court, community members handed in a petition with 900 signatures to have Julies stay behind bars.

A friend of Angela tells the Daily Voice they are still shocked by her brutal death: “They used to argue and then suddenly it just happened, like something that happens in the movies.” As one of the people who tried to help Angela while she was engulfed in flames, the man recalls: “I was the one who went to fetch a jacket inside and I pulled it over her.” The mother of two collapsed in the kitchen of her house in Rockies Street and later died in hospital.