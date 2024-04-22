It’s the end of the road for Western Province in the T20 Challenge, as they were knocked out by the Titans at Newlands on Sunday. In what was effectively a quarterfinal clash between the fifth-placed Kaapse manne and their fourth-placed visitors from Pretoria ended in a one-sided contest, with the Titans booking their place in the semifinals of the competition and WP pakking their tassies.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Province sakked inmekaar from the get-go, with Junior Dala (3/13) and Corbin Bosch (3/21) wreaking havoc to restrict the hosts to just 113/9 in their 20 overs. Three wickets: Titans’ Junior Dala. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Captain Kyle Verreynne was the only WP player to put up a real fight, scoring 48 runs off 31 balls. Verreynne klapped three fours and three sixes. The next best batsman was Jonathan Bird with his 16 runs off 27 balls.