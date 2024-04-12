Western Province know the importance of getting back to winning ways on a double-header T20 Challenge weekend as they chase a semifinal spot. Kyle Verreynne and his fourth-placed span travel to face the North West Dragons in Potchefstroom for tonight’s 6pm T20 Challenge clash, before hosting the third-placed Dolphins at Newlands this Sunday at 2pm.

A win tonight is vital for coach Salieg Nackerdien’s charges. Nackerdien says: “The Dragons game is one of the important games going into this last part of the campaign. I think, if we can say it, every game is an important game for us. “Everybody’s got a chance to get into the semis. It’s important that we also do the basics right – if we play the way we can play and obviously make the right decisions at the right times.

“We need to make sure that we express ourselves properly and also gain momentum that we didn’t have in the previous sort of eight games. “So, I think it’s massive for us to just not focus too far yet, but on the game that’s in front of us, that’s the Dragons in Potchefstroom.” Without a win in their last two matches, the coach says getting back to winning ways is vital to build up a head of steam.