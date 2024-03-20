Following their first defeat of the CSA T20 Challenge, Western Province face a tough trip to Gqeberha to get back to winning ways. Waiting for them innie Baai on Thursday are the table-topping Warriors, who are yet to taste defeat in the competition.

Captain Kyle Verreynne and his manskap will be going all out for the win after their perfect record was spoiled by rain and the pain of losing in a Super Over to the Lions at the Wanderers. Upcoming Fixtures 🗓️



They will be hoping that top-scoring batter Jono Bird returns after missing the trip to Jozi. But Warriors skipper Matthew Breetzke says their visitors won't have it all their way at St George's Park as the hosts look to maintain top spot.