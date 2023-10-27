But come on Saturday at 10am against North West’s Dragons, captain Kyle Verreynne and his teammates will be looking to rewrite history.

The last time Province, under the guise of the Cape Cobras, held the trophy aloft with Table Mountain in the backdrop was back in November 2013 when then-captain Justin Ontong and his teammates which included, among others, Justin Kemp, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Rory Kleinveldt and Charl Langeveldt shared it with the Titans after the decider rained out.

🚨FREE ENTRY🚨



If you thought anything’s going to change it’s NOT!



Entry into Newlands Cricket Ground for the One Day Cup final is completely FREE!!! It’s going to be a final you don’t want to miss.#westernprovince #boysinblue #capetown #onedaycup #onedaycupfinal #wozanawe pic.twitter.com/Ss40vRT4iI — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) October 26, 2023

Those were glory days for Cape cricket, with the trophy coming home for three consecutive seasons.

But it’s been dry ever since.